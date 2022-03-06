New Lawsuit Against Activision Blizzard: Company Accused of Causing A Female Employee’s Suicide

Another lawsuit was filed against Activision Blizzard, which is on the agenda with harassment accusations. According to the statements, the family of a woman working in the company who committed suicide in 2017 thinks that the harassment incidents contributed to the suicide.

Activision Blizzard, which was announced to be purchased by Microsoft for an astronomical fee of $ 68.7 billion, was shaken by terrible allegations last year. In these news, which we also shared with you, the giant company was brought to court; It was stated that the reason for this was sexual harassment and gender discrimination against female employees. Following this claim, Blizzard chairman J. Allen Brack resigned from his position. It was also among the news that 18 million dollars would be paid to the opposite party.

As can be expected, these sickening accusations also damaged the reputation of the United States-based company significantly. It was even announced that the company was fired from The Game Awards in the past months. Now, another lawsuit has been filed against the company.

Company sued for suicide of female employee

According to the news, the family of a woman working in the company who committed suicide is suing Activision Blizzard. It was reported that the woman, who was stated to have the title of ‘finance manager’ in the company and her name was Kerri Moynihan, died by suicide in 2017. In the complaint filed with the Los Angeles Supreme Court, Moynihan had something to do with her boss; However, while it was recorded that the man denied this in the statement given to the police, it was also emphasized that the harassment incidents may have contributed to suicide.

In addition, in the family’s complaint, the police wanted to examine the phone and computer given to Moynihan by the company; however, it was also included that Activision Blizzard refused this and deleted things inside the devices. A spokesperson from Activision Blizzard also stated in a statement on the subject that the complaint will be investigated and noted that Moynihan is a valuable member of the company and that they regret his death.

As such news continues to come, it seems that Activison Blizzard will get more and more headaches about these terrible allegations. A claim that emerged in the past months also showed that CEO Bobby Kotick had been aware of the harassment for a long time. In fact, most of the employees wanted Kotick to be fired; but it was reported that this did not happen. In addition, giant game companies Playstation and Xbox harshly condemned Activision Blizzard after these statements.