New laptop with Snapdragon processor from HP: Elite Folio

HP introduced its new laptop computer named Elite Folio as part of CES 2021. Having an ARM-based processor stands out as the most striking feature of the Elite Folio. In the Elite Folio, which is reminiscent of the Specter Folio released in 2019 in terms of its design, the screen can be moved in front of the keyboard. This makes it a little more comfortable to use the touch screen and watch media content.

The Elite Folio has a 13.5 inch screen with a resolution of 1920 x 1280 pixels. The aspect ratio of this screen is 3: 2. The Specter Folio has a screen with an aspect ratio of 16: 9. It is seen that HP also took advantage of the pen slot on the keyboard and raised the screen.

HP prefers a leather coating in Specter and artificial leather in Elite Folio. It should also be said that artificial leather is better than plastic in terms of appearance and feel.

At the heart of the device is Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 processor. LTE and 5G support is provided by the X20 and X55 modems. RAM options extend to 16 GB, internal storage options up to 512 GB. Two USB-C 3.2 inputs and headphone jack are also available on the Elite Folio. HP states that videos loaded on the laptop can be watched continuously for 24.5 hours.

The HP Elite Folio will be available next month. For now, no information has been given about the number to be written on the price tag of the Elite Folio.