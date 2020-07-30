New language features from Microsoft Translator

The Microsoft Translator app for iOS is receiving an update that allows the automatic identification and translation of the languages supported by the app, even allowing an administration of two languages spoken at the same time to allow for a division and interpretation.

In addition to this novelty, the application also received a new look to facilitate access to some interface options, such as navigation through speech mode, which is much faster and simpler to perform.

Another positive point of this update is the arrival of compatibility for 11 more regions, making downloading to more locations possible, delivering the content of this app to more users.

Based on public feedback in the last update, Microsoft has also fixed some bugs that have been identified to make usability even better.



