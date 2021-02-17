New Kona Electric with smoother design

Hyundai introduced the 2022 Kona Electric with a cleaner and smoother design. Promising similar performance to last year’s model, the new electric car has a range of 415 kilometers.

Compared to the previous model, the Kona 2022, which has a clean front end except for the attachment point, also got rid of the trim around the rear wheels. As such, Hyundai is said to have provided the new Kona with a simpler and smoother design.

New Kona Electric offers a cleaner design

Newly designed headlights and LED taillights, as well as new alloy wheels optimized for airflow, make the new Kona more attractive.

Inside, the old 7-inch center touchscreen and instrument cluster is replaced by a 10.25-inch screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto in the new car. In addition, in the middle storage compartment of the vehicle, in addition to wireless charging, there is a cleaner surface around the dashboard.

In addition, it should be noted that the vehicle can be preferred with Hyundai’s BlueLink system, which allows you to control the vehicle with a smartphone and get information about the range, charging times, charging station locations.

Kona Electric provides extra insulation around the instrument panel and in the cargo hold, with its new acoustic windshield. It is thought that the already quiet interior will become even quieter.

On the motor side, the Kona Electric houses a single 201-horsepower electric motor and 64 kWh battery providing 291 pound-feet of torque. For this reason, the new Kona is expected to offer similar range and charge times as before.

Kona Electric will first be launched in the Korean market. Then the car, which is expected to arrive in the US this spring, is expected to have a sales price of just under $ 40,000.