New Kindle Paperwhite: What’s Changed From The Old One?

Kindle Paperwhite: Amazon presented this Tuesday (21) the new generation of Kindle Paperwhite, which arrives with two versions already available in pre-order. In addition to the higher price, they bring some differences from the previous model.

Check out the main changes below.

Screen and design

The larger screen of Amazon’s new e-readers catches the eye at 6.8 inches, up from 6 inches in the previous Paperwhite. The display also gained thinner edges, allowing a better use of the front space.

There is also a new backlight set with 17 LEDs (the old one had five), and the possibility to adjust the light temperature. The resolution remains the same (300 ppi), as well as the IPX8 waterproof certification and storage capacity (8 GB).