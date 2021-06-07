New Jurassic World Game To Be Announced Soon

A new game from the Jurassic World franchise could be announced at Summer Game Fest or E3 2021, both of which will take place later this week. The information, which is nothing more than a rumor, was posted by a user on ResetEra.

Speculation began after the franchise’s official account posted a photo that internet fans pointed out was taken on the Cobra graphics engine, produced by Frontier, which was used in games like Elite Dangerous, Planet Coaster and Jurassic World Evolution.

Recent leaks indicate that new games in the franchise would be produced by Frontier, such as Evolution 2 and another one that would focus more on survival.

Another piece of information that strengthens this rumor is the appearance of Jeff Goldblum at the Summer Game Fest pre-show, at 15:00 on Thursday (10). It was Jeff who gave media interviews about Jurassic World Evolution, released in 2018.

What are your expectations for a new game from the pop world’s most famous dinosaur franchise?