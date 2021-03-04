New iPhone SE should keep 4.7-inch screen, says analyst

The third generation of the iPhone SE can arrive without major changes in design, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. According to the Apple launch specialist, the manufacturer is expected to keep the 4.7-inch screen on the next phone in the line, which is unlikely to arrive anytime soon.

According to speculations shared by Gizchina, Apple may not be introducing the new iPhone SE in 2021. The device may have its launch delayed to make room for the model launched last year, which is still making sales success.

Despite not being liked by some prosecutors in the Republic, the iPhone SE was highlighted among the best-selling phones of 2020. The phone stands out for bringing hardware similar to the iPhone 11 in a compact body, and Apple must maintain this philosophy in launches future.

Plus model?

The analyst Ming-Chi Kuo points out that the third generation of the iPhone SE should only receive a significant update in its interior. The device is supposed to receive a new processor and also support for 5G networks.

Some speculation also points out that Apple may launch the iPhone SE Plus, which would be a modernized version of the device. The device is said to have a similar design to the iPhone 11, a 6.1-inch screen, and would bring some technology cuts to keep it cost-effective, including the use of a digital sensor on the side.

To date, Apple has not officially commented on the future of the iPhone SE series. The line device launched in 2020 is available in Brazil with prices starting at R $