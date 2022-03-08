New iPad Air Introduced: Technical Specifications

The new iPad Air was officially announced at Apple’s launch on March 8. Let’s look at the technical features of the tablet, which will come with the M1 chip and 5G features…

The good news that many of us have been waiting for has already started to come from Apple’s new launch held today. One of them, the new iPad Air, seems to do much faster and more successful charging than its previous generations.

As expected from Apple, the new iPad Air has been officially announced with technical features that will not look like the previous ones. Let’s examine these technical features and new changes together…

Here comes the new iPad Air

The new iPad Air comes with the M1 chip. Said to be 2x faster than the alleged fastest tablets and the best selling Windows laptop in its price range, the iPad Air is said to have a 60% faster GPU than these Windows laptops. In addition, iPad Air, which will come with the Storyboards feature and iOS 15, will be waiting for its users with 5 color options and 12 MP front camera.

The iPad Air, which will come with 5G support, will also support the second generation Apple Pencils. iPad Air, which will be available on March 18, has storage options between 64 and 256 GB. The price of this new tablet, which is made of 100% recycled materials, was announced as 599 dollars.