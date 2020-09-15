New iPad Air 4 introduced! Here are the features and price

Apple appeared with more than one product at the event organized today, on September 15. Although everyone expected the iPhone 12 to be introduced, unfortunately, it did not appear at this event due to the corona virus outbreak. The new iPad Air 4 was one of the official products at this event with its features and price.

Apple, which has maintained its leadership in the tablet market with iPads for years and is very successful in user experience, targets those who do not have enough budget / need high hardware for the Pro series with iPad Air 4.

Apple says, “iPad Air is designed to offer professional features at an affordable price.”

New iPad Air 4 features:

One of the most striking points of the new iPad Air 4 / also known as iPad Air 2020 is design. Saying goodbye to the design it has used in the iPad Air until today, Apple has come up with sharp lines that bring the iPad Pro to mind.

The 10.9-inch retina display of the new iPad Air offers a resolution of 2360 × 1650 pixels. As you can imagine, this screen with True Tone support has an anti-reflective coating.

One of the surprising innovations was the integration of Touch ID, the fingerprint reader, to the power button. With this layout we are used to from Sony phones, just tap the power button to scan your fingerprint.

The Apple A14 Bionic processor, produced with a 5 nm fabrication process, has a total of 6 cores, two of which are high performance. Thanks to this processor consisting of 11.8 billion transistors, there is a 40 percent increase in performance compared to the last iPad Air.

On the front is a 7 Megapixel camera with f / 2.2 aperture. Thanks to this camera, which has Smart HDR support, it is possible to record 1080p / 60 FPS video. When we go to the back, a 12 Megapixel camera with f / 1.8 aperture welcomes us. This camera, which can record 4K / 60 FPS video, can reach 240 FPS in slow motion.

Equipped with stereo speakers, iPad Air supports Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard. The new iPad, which is supported in Smart Folio cases, comes with a 100 percent recyclable aluminum case. The 20W USB-C adapter is stated to offer up to 10 hours of battery life right out of the box. Supporting Wi-Fi 6 technology, the tablet can provide a 60 percent faster cellular connection compared to previous models.



