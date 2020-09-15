New iPad 8 and iPad Air: price, release date

One more year Apple has chosen the month of September to launch its Keynote. This year is special because, as happened with WWDC 2020, they have prepared it for a digital audience instead of face-to-face because of COVID-19. But this has not stopped Cupertino from presenting the new iPad 8 in addition to the new iPad Air.

iPad 8, the saga continues

Tim Cook has celebrated the popularity of his mobile team. But it is not enough to say it, the bitten apple wants to maintain its position of power by presenting two new products on the market. The first of these is the 8th generation iPad. The device maintains the essence of the classic design, with a 10.2-inch Retina display and a FaceTime camera for making video calls. In the back it will have a 100% recycled aluminum housing on the back as well as an 8 MPX camera.

If we focus on its interior, those of Cupertino boast an A12 Bionic processor with a neural motor to speed up tasks. So much so that the chip will have a CPU 40 percent faster and with twice the graphics capacity. It will have an autonomy close to 10 hours and as in previous versions it will have a version with and without compatibility with mobile networks. As a great novelty, the iPad 8 will have a USB C port for charging.

In terms of price and availability, the iPad 8 is now available to order starting Friday, September 18, with a starting price of $ 329 for the Wi-Fi model and $ 459 for the Wi-Fi + mobile model. It will arrive in silver, space gray and gold colors and two configurations of 32 and 128 GB.

iPad Air with Pro design

The other device that was unveiled today during Apple’s Keynote 2020, with the permission of the Apple Watch Series 6 and SE, is the iPad Air. The truth is that the company’s lightest team had a revision and this has done it in the best way imaginable. This is noticeable at first glance with a design that is very reminiscent of the iPad Pro with its 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with thinner edges.

And it is that the new light Apple tablet does not have a Home button, although it does have TouchID integrated into the power button on the top. As for the rear, we find a single 12 MPX camera, while the front FaceTime will be 7 MPX.



