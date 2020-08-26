New interface and tools for Facebook Messenger Rooms

Facebook announced its Messenger Rooms platform in April. Thanks to Messenger Rooms, users can video call friends and family members even if Messenger is not installed on their devices.

Thus, users can participate in conversations with links shared via News Feed or Groups. However, the social network finally took action to facilitate the use of Rooms on Facebook Messenger.

The first change Facebook made was to renew the interface used to create Rooms in Messenger. Now users can give a name to the chat room they created. If they wish, users can set a date for the start of the chat, create a guest list and notify their friends. These could previously be done via the News Feed. However, these operations can now be performed via Messenger.

Facebook will also provide Messenger users with more opportunities to customize their rooms. Users will be able to create a custom background by uploading photos. In addition, videos can also be set as background.

Distribution of the new Facebook Messenger Rooms interface and tools on mobile platforms started. Desktop support will be available in the coming months. Background support will also become active in the coming weeks.



