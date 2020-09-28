New Instagram record: Jennifer Aniston was passed!

Instagram is a huge media platform with millions of active members. World-famous people can break records on the platform. As you know, Jennifer Aniston, who opened an Instagram account a while ago, gained followers very quickly after opening it and broke a record. Now there is a name that beat his record: Sir David Attenborough. British publisher and naturalist Sir David Attenborough managed to surpass 1 million followers in 4 hours and 44 minutes.

Previously, the famous actress Jennifer Aniston broke a record by surpassing 1 million followers in 5 hours and 16 minutes.

New Instagram record came from Sir David Attenborough account

Attenborough, known for his voice in nature documentaries and known for his efforts to save the planet, announced that he joined Instagram to instill environmentalism with more people. The first post he made was nearly 17 million views and continues to increase.

The account currently has 4 and a half million followers.

In the first post of Attenborough, he stated that he has been on television and radio in the last 60 years, but for the first time on Instagram, and that he will share about nature through this account. The famous naturalist who says that he discovered the new communication method says that the world is in trouble with environmental problems such as global warming.

Referring to the melting of the glaciers, the death of coral reefs and fish as the continents burned, Attenborough initiated the social media leg of raising people’s awareness of environmental disasters.

Attenborough, who wants to use the structure of social media that reaches millions of people at the same time, thus gets included in Instagram. 94-year-old Attenborough, who wants to draw attention to the environment by sharing videos, is managed instead by his team, Jonnie and Colin.

The Guinness Records do not forget that the new Instagram record was broken by Sir David Attenborough. He announced on social media that Attenborough broke the record for the fastest million followers and wrote “Congratulations Sir David”.



