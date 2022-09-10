New Injury Update for Texas Quarterback Quinn Ewers

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Evers is out of Saturday’s game against Alabama due to a shoulder injury.

Backup QB Hudson Card completed the first half.

Evers is officially excluded from the tournament until the end of the competition. According to American football insider Pete Thamel, the transfer of the five-star quarterback underwent an X-ray examination in the locker room.

Ewers was hit hard by Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner in the first quarter. Turner landed with all his weight on the quarterback, slamming his shoulder into the lawn.

When the second half of today’s match begins, Evers is out of the game in street clothes. It looks like he doesn’t have any bandages on his left shoulder.

Hudson Card limped off the field after Texas’ first drive of the second half. Third-line quarterback Charles Wright is warming up on the sidelines right now.

Despite these quarterback injury issues, the Longhorns still share 10-10 with the No. 1 team in the country.