New information revealed for Sony Xperia 1 III

Sony introduced the Xperia 1 II earlier this year. Nearly a year after the introduction of the phone, new information about the Sony Xperia 1 III model began to emerge. The phone is expected to come out with Snapdragon 888 processor and upgraded camera features.

Sony Xperia 1 III known features

There is a small change on the screen side of the phone, which is said to be very similar in design to the previous model. Updating the size of the notch and going down the road, Sony is also improving the front-facing camera. Likewise, a more advanced screen is added to the device, and with this addition, users are expected to have a 4K screen.

Sony Xperia 1iii, what we know: -6.5-inch 4K OLED HDR display -15% brighter display -Snapdragon 888 processor -8GB RAM, 256GB storage -5G connectivity -Side-mounted fingerprint sensor -IP65/IP68 water and dust resistant -$1199 — Anthony (@TheGalox_) December 27, 2020

In light of the features leaked by a user on Twitter, it seems that the phone will have a similar price tag to the previous model. The phone is expected to have a 6.5-inch 4K OLED HDR display, and the screen is reported to be 15 percent brighter. At the same time, the phone will be preferred as the processor Snapdragon 888 and the water resistance of the phone will be provided with IP68 certification, while the fingerprint reader will be positioned on the button on the right.

The previously revealed features of the phone included the following:

While it is stated that there will be a 3.5 mm headphone jack, it is stated that there will be no changes because the 21: 9 screen is liked by users. It is among the rumors that the screen will have a high refresh rate like other flagship models.

It is stated that the expected phone with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage will have a price tag of $ 1,199.



