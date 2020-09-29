New Information on AMD Ryzen 9 5900X ‘Vermeer’ CPU

New information has emerged about the new ‘Vermeer’ desktop CPU Ryzen 5900X, which will take its place on the shelves in the coming years. According to the reports, the processor, which will support overclocking up to 5 GHz, will have a TDP value of 150 W.

New details have emerged about the Ryzen 9 5900X, AMD’s next generation desktop CPU code named ‘Vermeer’, which previously encountered many different leaks. According to the information leaked by Tech Tuber from PC WELT, AMD wants to make big improvements to its next generation desktop CPUs and make the difference between its competitors.

The source says the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X will be one of the fastest processors, with a maximum of 12 cores and 24 threads. Earlier rumors confirming this information said that AMD was working on at least two Zen 3 ‘Vermeer’ SKUs for the AM4 platform. These two SKUs that were leaked could be the 12-core Ryzen 5900X and the 8-core Ryzen 7 5800X.

AMD Ryzen 5900X will support overclocking up to 5 GHz:

Speaking of the resulting specifications, the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X is said to have an IPC improvement of up to 20%. However, a serious improvement in clock speeds is expected, with the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X to support overclocking up to 5 GHz. This means an increase of +300 MHz compared to the Ryzen 9 3900XT and +400 MHz compared to the Ryzen 9 3900X.

The transferred information also includes that the Ryzen 9 5900X will have a 45 W higher TDP than the Ryzen 9 3900X (105 W TDP) and will run at 150 W TDP. The ongoing 7nm + processing process also shows us that AMD will be far ahead of Intel in terms of power / performance efficiency.

It is unknown whether AMD will introduce the next generation Zen 3 powered Ryzen 5000 series desktop at the event on October 8th. If new details emerge during this process, we will share them with you. Stay tuned to be informed about the developments to be experienced.



