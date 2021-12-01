New information has come from the affordable iPhone SE 3!

New information has emerged about Apple’s affordable iPhone SE 3 model. So what awaits us on the smartphone?

According to TrendForce data, Apple, which is the second largest smartphone manufacturer in the world, is currently on the agenda with the affordable iPhone SE model. As it will be remembered, some images allegedly belonging to the model were leaked in October. At this point, it was claimed that the device would resemble the iPhone 8 series released in 2017 in terms of design. Now, new information has come about the release date of the smartphone.

iPhone SE 3 may be introduced in March

Taiwanese research firm TrendForce has recently published an important report on the future of the smartphone market. Sharing the global smartphone shipment statistics covering the third quarter of 2021 in the report, the company also made important predictions about the iPhone SE 3 model.

According to TrendForce, Apple’s affordable smartphone will meet users in the first quarter of 2022, regardless of the iPhone 14 series. It is even among the information that a special event will be held towards the end of March.

In addition, some technical features of the device were shared. Accordingly, the iPhone SE 3 will be Apple’s cheapest 5G-capable smartphone to date. On the other hand, it will be powered by the Apple A15 Bionic processor used in the iPhone 13 series.



iPhone SE 3 release date

Known for his reliable leaks about Apple devices as well as TrendForce, Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that the appearance of the iPhone SE 3 will be similar to the model that debuted in 2020. If the rumors are true, the smartphone will come with a screen-to-body ratio and LCD panel, similar to previous generations. It is also expected to be the last model to use this type of panel within Apple.

Finally, there are two possibilities as to where the fingerprint reader, which is expected to appear as a security method on the smartphone, will be located. The first is positioning the middle button, and the second is integrating the power button, which is often preferred in mid-segment phones recently. However, it is more likely that Apple will prefer the former.

So what do you think about this? How should the design and technical features of the iPhone SE 3 be? Do not forget to share your views with us in the comments section.