New information has arrived for Windows 10X release date

While it was planned to be used in dual screen devices – Windows 10X, which was also developed for single screen devices, was on the agenda with the delay for the release date. However, according to the new news, the time users have to wait has decreased considerably. There will be visual differences in operating systems such as Windows 10.

Microsoft continues to work for Windows, the world’s most widely used computer operating system. The year 2022 was marked for Windows 10X, which was developed for daily – business, single and dual screen devices instead of high performance devices.

Good news for Windows 10X release date

In the news that came in last July, it was stated that the release date of the operating system will be the year 2022. It was stated that Microsoft, which turned to this area with the meeting of users with two screens, will use this operating system in its model named Surface Duo. However, the model in question was introduced with the Android operating system.

In the news now, the first months of 2021 have been pointed out for the Windows 10X release date. However, it is stated that the upcoming version will not have superior features. These features include working information on devices with 4 GB of RAM or less.

Developed using the Windows kernel, this system will work on mobile and dual-screen models. However, it is said that the first version to come can only be used on single-screen devices.



