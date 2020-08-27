New information from the journalist investigating Satoshi

Journalist Leah McGrath Goodman, who was spoken with the Satoshi Nakamoto news she made 6 years ago, explained important details about the subject in a podcast she attended.

When it was understood that Dorian Satoshi Nakamoto, who was at the top of the agenda with the news he made in 2014, but 64-year-old Dorian Satoshi Nakamoto had nothing to do with Satoshi, the real creator of Bitcoin, a new Satoshi statement came from the journalist who caused an investigation against Newsweek.

As it will be remembered, Dorian Nakamoto, who was heavily influenced by the media due to the name resemblance at that time, stated that he had no contribution in the creation of Bitcoin, although he admitted his identity.

At the time, Leah McGrath Goodman, who made the news and published award-winning news in media outlets such as the Wall Street Journal, Fortune and The Guardian, participated in the podcast of Morgan Creek Digital’s co-founder Anthony Pompliano and explained that she reached more information on the subject:

“The Internal Security Service opened an investigation at the time when my news came out. Of course, I had received a lot of e-mails at the time, but a group had sent me very specific and sharable information. I want to write a ‘sequel story’ about my latest news. This won’t just be about Dorian. Just focusing on it is uninteresting. Talking about these at the moment is not correct as I respect the privacy request of the people who gave me information. ”

McGrath Goodman began researching the Bitcoin issue in 2013. The road he took took him to California, where Satoshi Nakamoto changed his name to Dorian Prentice Satoshi Nakamoto in 1973. The journalist found that Nakamoto worked as a physicist and engineer who worked for years on some projects for both military and private sector companies. He then interviewed Nakamoto’s family members, who were not sure of his identity as the creator of Bitcoin, but said he was a libertarian who did not trust the state and banks. He also spotted similar oddities in the writing styles of Dorian Nakamoto and the Bitcoin creator.

When Goodman visited Dorian’s home in California, Dorian called the police. When the cops arrived, Dorian said he thought he would get in trouble if he spoke to Goodman, so he called the police. Goodman also told the police that he thought Dorian was the creator of Bitcoin.

“I’m not involved in it anymore and can’t argue,” Dorian said. It was handed over to others. Now they are the ones responsible. I have no connection anymore. ” he said.

Evaluating the subject in Pompliano’s podcast, Goodman stated that Dorian had spoken to him many times before going to his house and the e-mails were very clear:

“We’ve been e-mailed for weeks. I even sent him a letter containing a Bitcard given by Gavin Andersen. So he knew what the subject was when he was interviewing. What disappointed me most was that he later said that he had no idea what we were talking about. He knew exactly what we were talking about. We had talked for weeks before we visited him at his home. ”

McGrath Goodman also says that he supports his theory of the existence of a crashed file that occurred while Bitcoin was in testing stages:

“Before Bitcoin came out, there was a crashed file about Hal Finney while it was still in the trial phase. At one point Satoshi had sent a message to Hal Finney saying, “Send the data to me, maybe I can find out where the error is.” While Hal should have posted the file privately, he did so via a forum that everyone can see. The resulting IP address took us to the neighborhood where Dorian lived in Los Angeles. “



