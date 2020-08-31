New information from Intel Iris Xe graphics unit!

A new leak has emerged about integrated graphics cards to be used in the Tiger Lake family, the 11th generation processor family Intel is working on. With the sharing of Twitter user named APISAK, the clock speed of the Intel Iris XE graphics card emerged.

The graphics card of the new Intel processors is taking shape!

New information has been leaked about the Iris Xe graphics card, which is integrated into the new processors expected to be released this year. According to those shared on Twitter, it turned out that the graphics card, which was overclocked by 26 percent, had a frequency speed of 1650 MHz and a power consumption of 28W.

Intel’s new processor family will feature Willow Cove core and XE-LP graphics unit. It will also come with a 10 nm SuperFIN fabrication node.

The Iris Xe graphics card, which is planned to be used in the Tiger Lake series, is expected to offer twice the performance of the previous generation.

Let’s add that the resulting data is 100 MHz higher than the clock speed in the previous test. The graphics unit that emerged in the Geekbench test and was planned to be used in Tiger Lake processors had a frequency speed of 1550 MHz.



