New Information and In-Game Images Released from Diablo 4

Blizzard shared new information about the development of the legendary Diablo series new game Diablo 4. The developer gave some insight into the game’s story mechanics, multiplayer features, and open world.

Blizzard made the fans laugh by announcing Diablo 4 at the Blizzcon event last year. Although the developer does not give a release date for the new game that is anticipated, the game continues to offer new information about the game in three-month periods as promised.

The new development update shared from Blizzard’s official blog gives new insights into how the open world action RPG game will handle storytelling, open world items and multiplayer components without compromising the familiar Diablo experience.

Diablo 4 will offer a deeper and more realistic story experience

Blizzard begins his update by discussing how he changed storytelling mechanisms. While Diablo 3 previously used character portraits for dialogues, the studio tries to move the camera closer to the characters so we can better see conversations with NPC characters this time. Some dialogs are based on a simple animation library, while more sophisticated dialogs use more advanced animations.

The developer also plans to use real-time intermediate scenes for key moments in Diablo 4’s story. This change will add cinematic scenes to the game, providing a more realistic experience and immerse players in the action. Also, in the story, your character will be shown with his own equipped armor as part of the scene.

Camps in Diablo 4 will encourage players to explore the open world

Blizzard said they were happy with the camps during the game test. The camps are territories captured by demonic armies and, after clearing them, they turn into a friendly zone led by the NPCs. The studio says that storytelling in the camps is mostly visual, but by looking around you will be able to understand what is happening in these areas.

The camps help you gain space outside the temple and encourage players to explore the open world. Blizzard states that during game tests, those who focus only on story missions can spend 50% less time in the game than those who do the side content. So exploring the open world with side missions would be a better choice than just moving on in the main story.

Diablo 4 limits the number of players in multiplayer mode

Blizzard is working on Diablo 4 to integrate other players into the multiplayer game more smoothly but limitedly. For example, after completing the story, your towns will turn into social centers, but there will be only a few players in your city. You will also be able to meet players in various places as you navigate the map.

On the other hand, the number of players will be high in large in-game events where you will only try to defend a point or attack a boss. By joining a party, you will be able to complete the event and collect rewards. Blizzard said it is important to keep the number of players low in multiplayer because the developer does not want the game to turn into a crowded MMO. Blizzard describes lowering the number of players not as a technology limitation, but as a philosophy that reflects the true Diablo experience.



