New information about ARM sale emerged

New information regarding the ARM sale continues to emerge. A short while ago, new information emerged about the end of the sales negotiations and the agreed price. It turns out ARM will become an all-American company.

Nvidia has come to an end for the sale of ARM

It has emerged that the negotiations between SoftBank, which currently includes ARM, and Nvidia are coming to an end. If no problems arise, the necessary official announcement will be made by SoftBank and Nvidia next week about the acquisition.

New details have also emerged on the price, which has not been on the agenda until now. Accordingly, Nvidia is preparing to pay 40 billion dollars to SoftBank for the sale of ARM. To put it by comparison, in 2016, SoftBank bought ARM for $ 31 billion.

After 4 years, the ARM sale seems to bring SoftBank close to $ 10 billion in profit. ARM architecture, which forms the basis of the mobile world, has made it clear that Apple will not be limited to mobile after the news that Apple will start to use it in Mac models.

This was considered as a factor that would further increase the current value of ARM. In the coming days, new information about the ARM and Nvidia agreement will continue to emerge.



