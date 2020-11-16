New Improvements Coming to Gmail

Google will now ask users for smart features and personalization that it has released to provide users with a better Gmail experience. Users will be able to turn off these features in settings if they do not want to use them.

Google announced that it will release new smart features focused on privacy and personalization for Gmail, one of the world’s most popular e-mail services. With new features, Google aims to make Gmail a more user-friendly and secure application.

According to the statements made by Google, some of these smart features could already be turned on and off at the request of the users. With the update in question, Google gives users a clearer choice and makes the features more understandable.

Google will release two new settings for Gmail’s smart features and customization

According to the statements made by Google, the new smart features and personalization setting is a continuation of the feature that the company has previously introduced and enables users to delete their personal data from the Google database, and the company will give users more control of their data on Google with the new setting to be published. .

Google will provide users with two separate settings to turn smart features on / off in Gmail, Chat and Meet, or to personalize / not personalize Google products with user data. Users will be able to clearly see what happens if they open these settings. So they can see clearly what they are allowing or not allowing.

According to Google’s statements, users will be able to continue using Gmail if they turn off smart features or personalization settings. These settings will focus more on whether users want a personalized experience.



