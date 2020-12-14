New images revealed from BMW 4 Gran Coupe

The countdown continues for the new BMW 4-series Gran Coupe. Images of the firm’s highly anticipated automobile were shared.

The new BMW 4-series Coupe and Convertible were introduced with M4 performance versions. The German company is now preparing to launch the new generation 4 series Gran Coupe. Until now, we could see the vehicle in camouflage.

The new car is taking part in winter tests in Sweden with the Audi A5 Sportback. If we look at the footage from the tests, it is very likely that we are seeing the vehicle as a prototype for the last time before it was introduced.

Same body as electric model

One of the first things that stood out about the new prototype was that it was a more sporty M440i. Despite the camouflage, BMW was unable to keep the vehicle’s larger brakes, spoiler and exhaust from prying eyes.

The new 4-series Gran Coupe will have the same body as the electric i4. Both cars are built on the CLAR modular architectural design that can be used for BMW’s petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles.

When we look closely, we see that the vehicle has the same door handle as the electric model. Since other models in the series have already appeared, it is possible to have more or less idea about the overall design of the vehicle. BMW’s preference for the large grille is not that noticeable in this large car itself.

Engine options do not change

Under the hood, it is stated that the new 4 Series Gran Coupe will have the same engine options as other 4 series vehicles. These options include a 2-liter turbocharged four-cylinder 255-hp engine and a 3.0-liter inline 6-piston 382-hp engine.

While both engine options have an eight-speed gearbox, only the M440i offers four-wheel drive. Although there is no image of the interior of the vehicle, it is known that it will have an 8.8-inch infotainment screen as standard. Although BMW did not say when the vehicle will be released, we are expected to see him on the roads in early 2021.



