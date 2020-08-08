New Images of Microsoft Surface Duo Revealed

New images of Surface Duo, the dual-screen phone that Microsoft will release this year, have emerged. Microsoft and Google applications used on the device were also seen in the resulting images.

Surface Duo, the dual-screen smartphone to be released by Microsoft, was announced in October of last year and the device was expected to be released in late 2020. However, there are claims that the device may come out earlier than expected.

Paul Thurrott said that Microsoft MVPs (Most Valuable Professionals) were invited to a virtual meeting for the Surface Duo on August 12, in a post he made on Twitter two ago. If this information is correct, the release date of the device may be closer than expected. In addition, last month, the device was claimed to be released on August 24.

New images of Surface Duo revealed



Evan Blass, aka evleaks, whose name we mentioned in our news before, shared new visuals of Surface Duo. Microsoft’s applications, including Google and Edge, are also seen in the images.

Surface Duo will have a dual screen as you can see from the images. Two 5.6-inch AMOLED screens will be held together by 360-degree hinges. Also, there will not be any protective screen on the device.

Looking at the hardware side, it seems that it will get its power from the Snapdragon 855 processor. Surface Duo, which will only have LTE connection, will have 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. In addition, the phone, which has 128 GB and 256 GB storage options, will not have an external storage unit. The phone, which will come with a 3,460 mAh battery, will also have Surface Pen support.

Microsoft will try to make up for the shortcomings of the Surface Duo in hardware on the software side. Microsoft even bought a software company to work on the software of the Surface Duo and its predecessors. Although there is no information about the price of the phone at the moment, it is not difficult to predict that it will be a little salty.



