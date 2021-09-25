New images from the 5th season of La Casa de Papel have arrived!

At the TUDUM event organized by Netflix, the first video of the last five episodes of La Casa De Papel came.

La Casa de Papel returns to the screens with new episodes. The series, which took a break from its last season with its 5th episode published on September 3, 2021, will continue from where it left off on December 3, 2021.

The series, whose new footage was released at the TUDUM event organized by Netflix, will conclude with 5 new episodes that will all be broadcast together. Publishing a special clip from the episodes to be broadcast, Netflix did not share information about which episode the images were taken from.

La Casa de Papel bids farewell with its final episodes

Alex Pina, the creator and screenwriter of La Casa de Papel, talked about the future of the series in an exclusive interview he made in the past months. Pina stated that she rewrote the last episode of the series 33 times in order to be as she wanted. Underlining that the sixth season of the series will never be filmed, Pina stated that the robbery will end with the fifth season.

Although the story of La Casa de Papel, which we have watched for five seasons, ends with this season, the creator of the series is also dwelling on new possibilities. According to Pina, the characters of the series are quite full and contain stories that need to be filled. In this sense, the possibility of shooting side series that will touch on the history of the most loved characters of the series is also discussed.

While La Casa de Papel, one of the most popular series in the Netflix world, bids farewell to the screens with its fifth season, popular actors such as Alvaro Morte, Ursula Corbero, Pedro Alonso, Itziar Ituno and Darko Peric will be with us in the last five episodes.

So what do you guys think about the last season of La Casa de Papel and the video released? Do not forget to share your views with us.