New images from Huawei Mate 40 series: Camera

The camera images, which are said to belong to the Huawei Mate 40 series, have made their mark on the agenda. This series, which is claimed to be released next month, will include 4 models, namely Mate 40, Mate 40 Pro, Mate 40 Pro Plus and Mate 40 RS.

The user named “Digital Chat Station”, which is quite famous in China, obtains various information about the smartphones of many companies and leaks this information. These photos are also his own. How is the camera structure of the Mate 40 series?

Huawei Mate 40 series camera images are here

It is said that the camera modules in the images are produced for Mate 40 and Mate 40 Pro. The camera modules and sensor settings of these two models are different from each other. When we look at the images, we see that there is only one common point: The round design.

Currently we unfortunately do not know how many lenses are produced for the cameras of these models. The Mate 40 and Mate 40 Pro duo will host a curved display. The Mate 40 Pro will be released with a display similar to the Mate 30 Pro’s display. Mate 40 Pro Plus will be the biggest of this family in terms of display.

The processor of the Mate 40 series will be Kirin 9000, produced with a 5 nm fabrication process. EMUI 11 will accompany the products in this series, equipped with 65W fast charging support.

If you wish, you can review other images through our gallery above. What do you think about the camera structure of the Mate 40 series? We are waiting your comments.



