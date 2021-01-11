New images change a picnic for a disastrous event

New footage from Legacies shows a picnic and principal Alaric Saltzman (Matthew Davis) arguing with the school’s Alpha werewolf, Raphael Waithe (Peyton Alex Smith), as well as his own daughter Lizzie Saltzman (Jenny Boyd).

In a more sinister photo from Legacies, Alaric is captured in the middle of a confrontation with the Necromancer monster. Meanwhile, another image shows Alaric’s daughters along with the vampire Milton Greasley who appear to be meeting another dark entity.

New footage from the season 3 premiere was released just one day after various members of the Legacies cast revealed their favorite monsters from the show’s season 2.

Legacies season 2 ended with protagonist Hope Mikaelson falling into a cursed sleep. Meanwhile, Phoenix Landon was seen fighting for her life after her best friend Raphael shot him a golden arrow.

A season 3 promo also revealed that the new season of Legacies will begin where season 2 ended, with Alaric trying to come up with a plan to wake Hope and Rafael trying to take matters into their own hands.

The return of Legacies will also see Leo Howard, who played Ethan in three episodes of Season 2, being ported to a regular character alongside Ben Levin, who plays former Alpha werewolf Jed.