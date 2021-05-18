New iMacs And iPad Pro With M1 hiT The Market On May 21

Apple confirmed the launch date for its new products introduced in April. The new iMac and iPad Pro with M1 chip, in addition to the Apple TV 4K, start arriving in the brand’s stores globally on May 21.

From this Friday, consumers who made the advance purchase of the products will start receiving the devices. In addition, Apple has already started to reopen its stores globally and will also bring its news in physical facilities.

According to the company, about 99% of Apple Store stores will reopen on Friday (21). “Visitors will be able to see the complete catalog of new products in person,” said the company.

New products with M1

The main novelty among Apple launches is the new line of iMacs. The computers are based on the new M1 chip, have a Retina 4.5K screen and several color options, in addition to the Magic Keyboard with Touch ID.

Apple also launches this Friday the new iPad Pro. The product is also made with the new M1 chip, has Retina XDR screen and models with support for 5G and Wi-Fi connection.

In addition to launching products abroad, Apple will also bring the devices to Brazil. The company has already revealed the prices of the iPad Pro and the new iMacs in our country.

However, the date of arrival of the devices here has not yet been revealed by the company. With the international launch, the trend is that the new Apple products will not take long to show up in Brazil.