New Hyundai Tucson appeared ahead of launch

Hyundai shared the first sketches of Tucson, its model in the C-SUV segment. With its new design, technological features and expanding interior, the new Tucson has been designed in line with the brand’s Parametric Design philosophy.

New Hyundai Tucson will look like this

Thanks to Hyundai signed new technology product parametric hidden headlight system, New Tucson aims to create user loyalty by offering a high-level driving experience.

With the ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ design identity first introduced in the New Elantra, Tucson has more radical lines. Hyundai used computerized surface scanning to achieve high-end design aesthetics with this model.

The body of the New Tucson, which has a jewel-like grille with its embossed structure, is larger and wider than the previous generations. The car, which comes with a longer engine hood, draws attention with its coupe format, unlike traditional SUVs when viewed from the side.

Despite the extended wheelbase, the car has shorter front and rear wheel overhangs, and has angular and equally rigid transitional lines on the side. In this way, the car is made to look bigger and bigger.

It is clear that the vehicle that can offer a premium look is much more masculine than before. Also, another advantage of parametric design for Tucson is that it looks fluid even when standing still. Hyundai Tucson, which reinforces its bold and strong stance with its new generation wheel design, seems to be one of the most ambitious SUV models of recent years with its spacious interior.

Speaking of space technology and information frequently in the interior, Hyundai engineers include a lower digital display screen and dual cockpit design. The driver and passenger can benefit from the comfort features in the vehicle completely separately.

The fourth generation Hyundai Tucson will be introduced to all car lovers at the online world launch on September 15th.



