New hurricane bomb wind to the southern coast of Brazil

The National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet) has issued a warning of strong winds caused by a new “cyclone bomb”. The alert from the federal agency encompasses the entire coastal area composed of the states of Paraná, Santa Catarina and Rio Grande do Sul, and its validity is for this Monday and Tuesday (14 and 15).

The windstorm that should hit the southern states of Brazil, and which already caused strong winds from Rio Grande do Sul at dawn today, is attributed to a new cyclone bomb formed in the ocean, at the height of the gaucho coast.

Cyclone formed in the ocean

Because its center is located in the ocean, the current cyclone bomb does not generate much concern, even though it has a force similar to the phenomenon that caused deaths and destruction in June. In an interview with Tribuna do Paraná, meteorologist Reinaldo Kneib predicts “a little wind”.

However, warns Kneib, smaller vessels should avoid going out to sea during this period. For him, “on the coast we will have between Monday and Tuesday sea waves and moderate to strong winds, above 50 km / h on the beaches. An alert is for fishermen, who should, if possible, avoid going out to sea” .

About cyclone pump

Very common in South America, the cyclone pump is what extratropical cyclones are called, areas of low atmospheric pressure, normally associated with cold fronts. Pulled into the cyclone’s “eye”, the converging winds rise in a spiral movement that spins at high speed around the center.

According to Climatempo, with the formation of the cyclone bomb, there is an expectation of wind gusts between today and tomorrow, which can reach 60 km / h in the interior of the states of Rio Grande do Sul, Paraná and Santa Catarina. However, the strongest winds, up to 90 km / h, will be restricted to the north coast of Rio Grande do Sul and the southern coast of Santa Catarina.



