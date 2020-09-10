New Huawei Watch GT2 Pro Freebuds earphones

Huawei has held a new presentation event for its new products. The company is holding its 2020 Huawei Developer Conference, where it is showcasing the latest software news.

In the same way it has done with the hardware, presenting new products such as a new FreeBuds Pro headphones, a Watch Fit smartband and its new Watch GT2 Pro smartwatch.

Huawei FreeBuds Pro headphones, with renewed ANC

The Huawei FreeBuds Pro will be a renewal with improved ANC (active noise cancellation) and a new design. It will come with a pressure sensor for smart interaction when using them.

The wireless headphones will support dynamic active noise cancellation, which will adjust the ANC intensity according to the environment we are in. They are the first on the market with this technology.

As far as specifications are concerned, the headphones will have Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity. For autonomy, the battery will last 3.5 hours of continuous listening and up to 30 hours with the battery in its case.

It will be available in three colors: Carbon Black, Ceramic White, Silver Frost.

The main physical characteristic of the Huawei Watch Fit is its renewed design, which changes the circular screen for a rectangular one. Of course, the panel is still AMOLED, with a diagonal of 1.64 inches, with 2.5D glass coating and a weight of only 34 grams.

As expected, it has all the necessary sensors to track physical activity, steps, distance traveled, calories burned, and up to 96 training modes according to Huawei; and aspects such as the quality of sleep, stress and the menstrual cycle of women.

In what stands out this device is in the integration of GPS for total independence of the smartphone in the metric of for example races and training of the same style. In addition, it will have the integration of a monitor to measure oxygen saturation (SpO2).

You can receive notifications from apps and even calls, and be personalized with more than 200 different Watch Faces. Its autonomy is estimated at 10 days of use, according to Huawei, and it is waterproof.



