New House Of The Dragon Video Welcomes Emma D’Arcy’s Heir

As “House of the Dragon” prepares for the next big time miss, fans now have a proper idea of what the revamped cast looks like, but the latest teaser gives some insight into how much things have changed in King’s Landing.

While the trailer for the sixth episode of House of the Dragon consisted of a lot of footage that introduced the likes of adult Prince Aegon Targaryen, the new footage shared by HBO focuses exclusively on one scene, namely the scene of Rhaenyra’s firstborn, Jacairis Velarion, entering this scene. World. The teaser, which lasts just over a minute, goes even further to demonstrate the dynamics of power change, as Queen Alicent’s influence becomes greater as Emma D’Arcy’s Rainier is invoked by her immediately after giving birth.

The scene is a pretty adequate way to tie in this week’s new episode, given that the House of the Dragon has just left viewers with images of Rainira and Leyenor Velarion (John McMillan) tying a nod in typical tragic circumstances that Game of Thrones fans are certainly used to. Most importantly, there doesn’t seem to be much time to celebrate. as Rainira is doing her best to look strong in front of the queen now that the couple has welcomed their boy who will be third in line to the throne. Of course, as the concept of the series indicates, the continuity will not be smooth at all.

Judging by this, at least Rhaenyra and Leinor seem to have more chemistry than many other arranged marriages in Westeros, as their bloody union has undoubtedly brought them closer together. In any case, there are a lot of expectations as to how the series will play out the last days of King Viserys. This is especially true now that it has been confirmed that Paddy Considine will be staying for at least one more record.

Both Millie Alcock and Emily Carey showed excellent results before leaving The House of the Dragon, although there is still a chance that fans will once again see them in the form of memories in the second season of The House of the Dragon. Overall, the HBO series was received with approval. the weapon of the fans of “Game of Thrones”, despite the jumps in time of “House of the Dragon”, and the latter moved as much as 10 years ahead.

Despite the fact that “House of the Dragon” is still very different, it is currently better received by fans and critics than Amazon Prime’s “Rings of Power,” although it remains to be seen whether the “Game of Thrones” prequel will be able to maintain its momentum in the second part of the season.

“House of the Dragon” airs on Sunday at 21:00 Eastern Standard time on HBO and HBO Max.