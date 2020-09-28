New Horizons is the GOTY for the Tokyo Game Show

In the absence of important titles such as Cyberpunk 2077 or Assassin’s Creed Valhalla go on sale, the jury has valued their role during the pandemic.

The year is not yet over, there are still some video games that will be candidates for the Best Game of the Year trophy, but the Tokyo Game Show is held in September and has already given its verdict in advance. The jury has decided to award the award to Animal Crossing: New Horizons, above other outstanding productions such as Half Live: Alyx, The Last of Us Part 2 or Final Fantasy VII Remake. The reason? Among other aspects, its role during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Because we have been forced to be at home during the COVID-19 epidemic, a slow experience like the one in this game, which offers the possibility of doing everything freely, became a comfort to people around the world. they explain in a press release. “Communications with close friends through the game and interactions with other players at events were beyond the limits of any game.

According to the jury, the title “demonstrated the power of entertainment” that is produced in Japan, as it has been “supported by many users of all ages, from children to adults in general votes.” In fact, it has won both the Award of Excellence and the Grand Prize unanimously.



