New Hollywood couple: Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles?

Just months after it came to light that after ten years the acting couple Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis had split up, the 36-year-old Wild was spotted with 26-year-old Harry Styles.

This weekend, the American actress and the British singer held hands at the wedding of a mutual friend, after they were supposed to get closer in the fall on the set of her directorial debut, the thriller Don’t Worry Darling , starring Styles and Florence Pugh . one of the side roles.

“They were in Montecito (California) for a wedding. They were very loving, holding hands and looking very happy. They are a couple for a few weeks,” an unnamed source told People magazine .

The photos of them holding hands were published by the tabloid Page Six .

Harry and Olivia Wilde at Jeff’s wedding. pic.twitter.com/D65xUKwxRq — HS Candids (@hsdcandids) January 4, 2021

Wild and Styles with luggage were later photographed by paparazzi in front of his Los Angeles home.

The actress unexpectedly broke up with 45-year-old Sudeikis last year, but the news only came to light recently. The couple had a six-year-old son, Otis, and a four-year-old daughter, Daisy, in a nearly ten-year relationship.

They began a romance in 2011, and Sudeikis asked Wild for his hand a year later, but they never married.

Wild excited about Harry’s “non-toxic self-esteem”

Wild told Vogue magazine’s December issue that she was very upset when the popular singer agreed to a role in the film.

“Harry seems very fashionable to me,” she said. “And I hope that this kind of male self-confidence that Harry has – completely without a trace of toxic masculinity – is indicative of his generation and thus the future of the world. I think it promotes and spreads this in many ways. It looks extremely impressive and remarkable someone in his position, how he redefines male self-confidence. ”

The star of the House series and the films Tron and Cowboys and Aliens is known for her feminist views, which is one of the reasons why she is supposed to fire Shio LaBoeuf , who was originally intended for the role of Style. LaBoeuf has recently been accused by several women of physical, sexual and psychological violence.



