New headphones and musical glasses from Bose!

Bose, one of the brands known by those who follow wireless headphones, has launched its new devices. In addition to the new headphone models called QuietComfort Earbuds and Sport Earbuds, sunglasses that can listen to music were also introduced. Let’s take a closer look at these new devices from Bose, which continues to diversify its product range:

Bose’s QuietComfort Earbuds and Sport Earbuds

The second generation sunglasses that can be positioned as sunglasses with music have been introduced. These glasses, which are available in three versions, Soprano, Tenor and Tempo, look like sunglasses with a thick handle when viewed from the outside.

These new glasses, which come before us with the speaker system, attract attention with a price tag of 249 dollars. It is stated that the device, which can work in integration with smart assistants, offers a successful experience in sound quality. It offers music lovers 8 hours of use. In addition to listening to music, phone calls can also be made through this wearable device.

QuietComfort Earbuds, which have a very stylish design, seem to be preferred at this point with their active noise canceling feature. Designed in in-ear form, this headset has the capacity to block noise at a high level.

The headset model, which has a price tag of $ 280, really stands out at this point with its large number of microphones and 11 different ANC (active noise canceling) levels. It is reported that the wireless headset offers a lifetime of 6 hours in active use. In addition, it can be used without charging for a total of 18 hours with the storage box.

As the name suggests, the Sport Earbuds model focuses on people who do sports. The headset, which is more affordable than the other introduced model, comes to users with a price tag of $ 180. This headset, of course, lacks some features compared to the other model.

For example, the active noise canceling feature is not included in this headset. The headset stands out with its design that fits more comfortably while doing sports. While the headphone offers 5 hours of use on a single charge, its lifespan increases up to 15 hours with the storage box.



