New HDMI 2.1 compatible gaming monitor from Asus

Asus has unveiled the first HDMI 2.1-powered gaming monitor, named ROG Swift PG32UQ. Asus’ new monitor can support 4K 120 fps resolution when connected to Windows PC, Xbox Series X and PS5. The Taiwanese manufacturer also points out that the ROG Swift PG32UQ is the world’s first 32-inch HDMI 2.1 gaming monitor. The monitor’s two HDMI inputs also support the latest standard.

Connections made via DisplayPort 1.4 provide the monitor with 4K resolution and 144 Hz refresh rate. For this, the technical hardware of the connected computer must meet the requirements. Along with this support, Asus also offers a feature called Display Stream Compression. In this way, it is aimed to prevent visual loss in UHD broadcasts.

ROG Swift PG32UQ will hit the market in the second quarter of 2021. Although Asus has not been informed about the price yet, the overseas sales price is expected to be above $ 900. Acer’s 28-inch Nitro XV28 monitor, which will be sold abroad for $ 899, has a 4K 144 Hz IPS panel. So for the 32-inch ROG Swift PG32UQ, a higher amount seems certain to be paid.

The Asus ROG Swift PG32UQ comes with HDR 600 support. This support allows reaching a maximum brightness of 600 cd / m2. The monitor, which covers the entire sRGB color gamut, also has 98 percent coverage in the DCI-P3 color gamut.