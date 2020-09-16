New GoPro HERO9 Black: with front screen, 5K

You don’t need to have social networks to know how important it is to have memories of your experiences. In addition, there are those who seek a subjective shot to show their family and friends another point of view much more personal than what we are used to seeing on television. Many trust the famous GoPro for these shots and some will want to know the features, price and availability of the new GoPro Hero 9 Black.

GoPro HERO9, the renewal of the legendary camera

The sports camera par excellence renews its position with a new version of its most popular model. The firm has been able to adapt each year to the needs of users, offering a multimedia product with which to go on adventures and have a first-person memory of how you lived that unique experience.

5K resolution and higher stabilization

One of the main novelties of the GoPro HERO9 Black is in the sensor which offers 23.6 megapixels which, according to GoPro, is the most outstanding hardware novelty since the 12 megapixel sensor in the Hero3. With this sensor, we can record videos in 5K at 30 frames per second, in 4K at 60 FPS or in FullHD up to 240 frames.

The stabilization improves remarkably, and is that the brand has implemented the technology “HyperSmooth 3.0”. This stabilization technology works in all resolutions and framerates, including 5K, and promises to eliminate the vibrations typical of action sports.

Bigger in design and battery

This Hero 9 arrives with a body that has increased in size slightly due to several factors. Now it will have a full-color front screen, with which it can be used to preview the image as a selfie while we are recording ourselves. Also, the lens cover is removable again.



