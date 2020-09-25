New Google Chromecast sold before it was introduced

Leaks about the new Google Chromecast have increased lately. The newest of these leaks provides insight into both the design and user interface of the accessory. Reddit user, nicknamed “Fuzztub07”, purchased the Chromecast compatible with Google TV, which was not announced yet, from Walmart where he lives. The Reddit user, who shared photos of the device and the user manual after sharing, did not neglect to share a video showing the interface.

Thanks to the leaks, it has already been possible to get an idea of ​​what to expect users in the new Chromecast. In the new Chromecast, which is essentially an Android TV (new name Google TV) compatible device, users will have the opportunity to control it with a remote control. As in the past, support for mirroring images from Chromecast compatible applications will continue. New posts answer many questions about the operation of the device.

Photos taken by Fuzztub07 show the device from all angles. The photos of the user manual also help to get an idea of ​​the operation. Looking at the contents of the box, Chromecast powered by USB-C input and remote control powered by two AAA batteries.

The new Google Chromecast will support a large number of applications

Fuzztub07 did not neglect to share the video it recorded while browsing the interface of the new Chromecast. This video also shows the list of applications supported by the device. The list includes apps such as Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, YouTube TV, Sling, Hulu, Peacock, HBO Max and Spotify. It is also noteworthy that there are options related to games in the interface.

Fuzztub07 also answered questions about the new Google Chromecast. It is possible to summarize these answers as follows:

Walmart sold the device for $ 49.98. This is expected to be the official selling price of the device.

There is no Ethernet port on the new Google Chromecast.

4K / HDR compatible.

It is possible to install APK from unknown sources.

The navigation buttons of the remote control only move on four sides.

The Google TV brand is visible on the interface. Fuzzbot07 also stated that the interface is based on Android 10.

Multiple user accounts are supported.

Synchronization can be done with Bluetooth headsets.

Content from many sources is shown on the main screen, including applications that are not installed.

Thanks to HDMI-CEC support, it is also possible to use the remote control for phone control.

The new Google TV compatible Chromecast will be introduced at the event to be held on September 30. The presence of the product at Walmart indicates that the device will go on sale soon after the introduction.



