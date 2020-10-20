New Gmail icon starts to be released in the Android app

Google has started updating the Gmail app for Android with the new email service icon, officially presented in early October, along with revamped badges from other tools available in the Google Workspace (formerly G Suite). The novelty has been available to some users since last Saturday (17).

According to Android Police, the new Gmail icon appears in the 2020.10.04 version of the app on the Play Store. When downloading, the current service logo, which consists of a red and white envelope, is replaced by a colorful letter “M” – in addition to the red one, it has blue, green and yellow tones.

As the publication’s prints show (see below), the renewed Google email emblem appears in the apps menu and also in the notification bar, gaining the same aesthetic modifications adopted in other services offered by the Mountain View giant.

Gmail is the second tool to make the transition to this new visual identity of the company, which reinforces the use of Google colors in its apps. A few days ago, Google Drive was the first service to receive the novelty, which will also reach Docs, Meet and Agenda.

When will it be available to everyone?

It is not yet known when the new Gmail icon will be officially available to all users, as it is slowly being implemented in the Android store. But whoever wants to, can speed up the process, while the official version does not reach the Google Play Store.

Just download the apk Gmail 2020.10.04.337159408.Release, available on the APK Mirror website, and do the installation, remembering that it is compatible with Android 6.0 and later versions.

In this case, you must first activate the “Install unknown apps” function in the Android settings menu, which allows you to install programs outside the official store.



