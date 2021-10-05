New Ghostbusters Game Is Being Developed By Illfonic

Ghostbusters: Developer Illfonic recently revealed that it is working on a new game in the Ghostbusters franchise. The information came casually on a podcast called Questlove Supreme last week, in which studio co-founder Raphael Saadiq commented on the development of the new game.

He broached the subject by talking about the fact that they have been working on Friday the 13th and Predator: Hunting Grounds and about how the new project will be Ghostbusters. Saadiq didn’t go into much detail, but you can already get some idea that the game should be a PlayStation console exclusive.

We say this because the studio’s previous two titles were exclusive and because the Ghostbusters franchise belongs to Sony. It remains to be seen if the developer plans to release the new game only on PS5 or if it would also be willing to make it available on the last generation console.

Unfortunately, there hasn’t been any mention of a launch window for such a game, and it’s not even known if it will be based on the movies or have a totally original story and characters.