New Genshin Impact Teaser Reveals More Information about Sumeru

As the entire Inazuma arch is coming to an end, it’s time for a new major region to appear in the Genshin Impact world. The game has introduced a scheme for the annual addition of a new large region.

The official live broadcast of Update 2.8 confirmed the appearance of a new main nation named Sumeru. The latest Genshin Impact video provides additional information about the mysterious region.

Genshin Impact has unveiled a second teaser for the Sumeru region, which is expected to appear with Genshin Impact version 3.0. The new video confirms that Sumeru is very different from the currently available large regions, as it can be divided into two main parts: rainforests and deserts. In the first teaser, Sumeru did not have any desert areas, which is why many players believed that he most likely would not be part of the first major update. The landscape of the tropical forests of Sumeru gives the impression of endless mountains, which corresponds to the tropical climate of Sumeru.

Unlike Liue and Inazuma, the rocks of Sumeru have much more gentle outlines, which are visible throughout the territory. The rainforest will have a unique type of vegetation, including giant trees and flowers. This new video also shows several locations located in the deserts of Sumeru. According to previous leaks, Sumeru will become the largest major region in Genshin Impact, and it is even bigger than Mondstadt and Liue combined. However, many fans suggest that in order for the region to look more realistic, the desert part of the world may be mostly empty.

A number of comments claim that the addition of a new Sumeru region will certainly raise Genshin Impact’s research experience to a new level. Another reason why there is a lot of excitement around this nation is the fact that it will present the long-awaited element of the Arboretum. Of the seven elements of Genshin Impact, the Dendro is the only one that is not currently represented in the character set.

Despite the fact that previous leaks claimed that the new element is capable of causing only two elementary reactions, a recent video by HoYoverse Dendro confirmed that it will be much more powerful. Sumeru will probably be the best supporting element in Genshin Impact, as it can interact with almost any other element in the game, making it a very flexible asset for many team lineups.

Genshin Impact is now available for mobile devices, PC, PS4 and PS5. The Switch version is under development.