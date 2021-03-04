New generation Nintendo Switch features revealed

There are new claims for the new version of the Nintendo Switch game console, which broke sales records in 2020. The published report includes the company’s agreement with Samsung for the 4K OLED display and the expected features.

Gamers excited for 4K OLED Nintendo Switch

According to the report in Bloomberg, Nintendo has agreed with Samsung for the new Switch model. Samsung will start production in June for the new model, which is expected to come with a 7-inch, 720p OLED display.

It is stated that NVIDIA Tegra will be used in the new model and the device can provide 4K resolution. It is not yet known which Tegra model will be used on the device. However, it is thought that the Tegra X1 Plus will take place due to the 4K resolution claim.

The original Nintendo Switch was criticized by some users for its 6.2-inch LCD screen. The new model, which is claimed to be sold with an OLED screen, will exceed the expectations of users in terms of both battery saving and screen case ratio.

After the Switch model with extra battery life was launched in 2019, Nintendo came up with a new claim in 2020. No official statement has yet been made regarding the Nintendo Switch Pro claim made in 2020.

Some analysts state that sales will decrease due to claims about the new model.