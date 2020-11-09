Rockstar Games, the producer of game series such as Grand Theft Auto, which broke sales records all over the world, made a statement about the next generation console games that will be on sale in the coming days.

New generation game release from Rockstar Games!

According to Rockstar Games’ statement, Grand Theft Auto 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2, one of the most popular games on PS4 and Xbox One, will be directly playable in the next generation. However, it has been announced that the new generation special version of GTA 5 will be released in 2021.

Apart from these two games, another famous Rockstar Games game is L.A. Noire can be played on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / S consoles. The list of games that have been supported for backward compatibility since the first sale of the new generation consoles in the statement is as follows:

PlayStation 5 games

– GTA V

– GTA: San Andreas

– GTA: Vice City

– GTA III

– Manhunt

– Max Payne

– Red Dead Revolver

– The Warriors

– Bully

– Red Dead Redemption 2

– L.A. Noire

Xbox Series X / S games

– GTA V

– GTA IV

– Bully: Scholarship Edition

– GTA: Episodes from Liberty City

– GTA: San Andreas

– Red Dead Redemption

– Red Dead Redemption 2

– Rockstar Games Presents Table Tennis

– Midnight Club: Los Angeles

– L.A. Noire



