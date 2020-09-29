New games for Xbox Game Pass: DOOM Eternal

During the first days of October, five new titles will arrive on the system, the sequel to DOOM being the most striking of them.

Xbox Game Pass is renewed with new titles for this month of October. It is almost no longer news that big titles are announced every month for Microsoft’s flagship service, and those that arrive this week are no exception. In a statement it has been confirmed that for this month of October, between days 1 and 8, several weight titles arrive, with DOOM Eternal, Forza 7 Motorsport and Brütal Legend the three most prominent. Along with them, Drake Hollow and Inkenfell have also been confirmed.

The specific date of departure and the platforms on which they will be available are the following:

DOOM Eternal – October 1 (consoles and Android)

Drake Hollow – October 1 (PC)

Brütal Legend – October 8 (console)

Forza Motorsport 7 (Android, console and PC) – October 8

Inkefell – October 8 (Console and PC)

The arrival of Brütal Legend is a cause for celebration. From the hand of Double Fine, one of the new companies acquired by Microsoft, this beat’em up with a lot of sense of humor was a cult game much loved by users of the last generation of consoles and is now available on the service from Xbox Game Pass.



