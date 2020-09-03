New gameplay video for Godfall released!

New news and videos about Godfall, announced for PlayStation 5, continue to be shared every day. Now a video has been released showing the combat and weapon switching mechanics of the game.

Godfall for PlayStation 5 looks ambitious!

It has been announced that the new video of the production, which will be one of the release games of PlayStation 5, is 4k 60 FPS. It should also be noted that in the video published, the weapon changing technique, which is planned to make wars more fun, is shown.

Developed for PC and PS 5 platforms, Godfall will have new generation graphics and gameplay. While the game is expected to have solid combat mechanics, there will be different types of weapons for each player to determine their own play style, and these weapons will have many features.

Longsword type weapons stand out with simple combos with clear damage and low cooldown. Fights with these weapons will feature three signature moves called Spectral Flurry, Spiral Technique and Shield Uppercut.

In the Dual Blades type, fast attacks can be made. There will be two different signature movements named Inner Focus and Mortal Coil in this weapon type, which brings speed, fluidity and mobility into one setting.

Longswords signature transactions:

Spectral Flurry; Deals damage to multiple nearby targets simultaneously.

Spiral Technique; It reveals all enemies on a straight and steady path.

Shield Uppercut; You will be able to counter attack enemies with shields.

Dual Blades signature moves:

Inner Focus; It charges enemies with great damage.

Mortal Coil; You can draw the enemy you throw your sword with.



