New gameplay trailer for Call of Duty: Vanguard has arrived

The promotion of the games continues at the Gamescom 2021 event. Now, Call of Duty: Vanguard, which came to the screen with a 9-minute gameplay video, provided us with some information about the game. In the video, where the single-player mode of the game is foregrounded, the struggle of the character named Polina was included.

Call of Duty: Vanguard’s single-player mode revealed

Call of Duty: Vanguard, one of the most curious games at the Gamescom 2021 event, brought the gameplay of the single-player mode to the screens. When we look at the gameplay video, we see that the ambient sounds and the sound of the tension-filled music play an important role in terms of entering the atmosphere.

In the gameplay video, it is seen that the environment is on fire and in ruins. We can say that a very good job has been done in map design. The production, which also reveals its quality visually, fills the eyes of the players with its coating and graphic quality.

The trailer includes the episode of the character named Polina. The character, who cannot even raise his head in an environment where bombs and war tanks make it almost like hell, tries to reach his goal without attracting the attention of the soldiers. From here, we get information about the game’s privacy mechanics. When we look at the recent games of Call of Duty, we have witnessed many times that this is handled well.

Game release date

Call of Duty: Vanguard will be released to players on November 5, 2021. The production developed with the IW Engine 8.0 game engine; PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | It will be released for S platforms. Sledgehammer Games is in the developer seat of the game. The production will be broadcast by Activision as usual.

What do you guys think about Call of Duty: Vanguard? Does it meet your expectation? Do not forget to share your ideas with us in the comments section.