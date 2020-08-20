New “Game No Limits” video for PlayStation 5

Excitement for PlayStation 5, which was shown at Sony’s event, is increasing day by day. Although it is limited to only estimates when it will be available for sale, its features are enough to excite the games that will be released exclusively for the game console. Promising to offer a different sound experience to those who prefer console games, Sony draws attention with its new PlayStation 5 Game No Limit video sharing.

Quite impressive: PlayStation 5 “Game No Limits” video

The PlayStation 5 Game No Limit video, released for different countries and languages, managed to attract attention in a short time. The game console, which gamers have been eagerly waiting for, has whetted their appetite with this video. This is because it offers a “unique sound experience”.

The PlayStation 5 Game No Limit video shared on YouTube was released for 1 minute and 14 seconds. PlayStation Turkey released shortly before this channel there until the end of the action at the beginning of the official promotional video and audio transitions in the video projected in an effective way. Let’s add that Turkish subtitles are also available in the video in addition to the Turkish voiceover.

The video explains: “Experience impressive new worlds with the PS5. Experience haptic feedback, adaptive triggers and 3D sound technology with the PS5. writes, and these posts are successfully processed in the video.

PlayStation 5, which is said to benefit from innovative ray tracing technology, is expected to present images at a realistic level. Standing out with its advanced sound chip technology, PlayStation 5 will bring the realism level of games to the highest level by combining its visual features with audio features.

PlayStation 5 Technical features are listed as follows:

Processor: 8x Zen 2 cores – 3.5 GHz

GPU: 10.28 TFLOP, 36 CU 2.23 GHz

GPU architecture: Dedicated RDNA 2

Memory: 16 GB GDDR6 / 256 bit

Memory bandwidth: 448 GB / s

Internal storage: 825 GB SSD

IO: 5.55 GB / s (Raw) 8-9 GB / s (compressed)

Expandable memory: NVMe SSD Slot

External storage: USB HDD support

Optical drive: 4K UHD Blu-ray drive

For those who want to watch the impressive promotional video:



