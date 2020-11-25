New Galaxy Z Flip may come with a faster screen

Samsung’s product portfolio currently includes two foldable phones in an oyster shell design. It is said that a third device will join these two phones, named Galaxy Z Flip and Z Flip 5G, in the first quarter of next year. New claims are added to the claims of this phone, called Galaxy Z Flip 3.

According to the sharing by the famous sensor Ice Universe, the Z Flip 3 will have an AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. Samsung’s current phones Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and Z Fold 2 also have an AMOLED display. It is also among the shared information that a narrow frame will surround this screen.

According to the Ice Universe share, Samsung’s new foldable phone will be sold at a more affordable price compared to its predecessor. It is also rumored that the company will include new features such as a stereo speaker in this phone.

According to the allegations, Galaxy Z Flip 3 will not be introduced with the S21 series. It is said that Samsung will wait in March or April for the introduction of its new foldable phone. Although it is said that the company has prepared a phone called Galaxy Z Flip Lite, there is no concrete sign yet.



