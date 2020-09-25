New Galaxy S20 software update improves the camera

The latest software update for the Samsung Galaxy S20 series has begun to meet with users in Europe. Focusing on improving camera performance, this update also brings some security improvements. The size of the update, which comes with the version number G98xxXXU4BTIB, is slightly more than 350 MB.

The update seems to be limited to Europe for now. News from Germany shows that the first three members of the S20 series are getting the update.

It is unknown what changes Samsung made to the camera in the latest software update. However, according to some reports, Samsung is fixing bugs in camera modes that come with One UI 2.5 with the latest update.

It looks like no concrete release plan has yet been announced for the Galaxy S20 software update. However, it will not be a surprise that Europe will soon be followed by other regions.



