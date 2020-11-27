New Galaxy Buds features are detailed!

Information for the New Galaxy Buds, which is expected to be introduced with the S21 series at the Galaxy Unpacked event, continues to be detailed as it gets closer to the launch date.

The wireless headset, whose battery size appeared before, is preparing to enter an even more fierce competition with AirPods Pro this time. It is also on the agenda that Pro jewelry can be used instead of Beyond for the naming of wireless headset models.

New Galaxy Buds features detailed

With the trademark application made in the USA, it was thought that this new wireless headset would appear under the name Galaxy Buds Beyond. The first details about a wireless headphone model called SM-190 also emerged.

However, according to the information revealed, the SM-190 model in Indonesia is not registered as Beyond, but as Galaxy Buds Pro. Some experts also think that different designations may be used for Samsung’s wireless headset model in different markets.

According to another newly emerging detail, Samsung will come up with its real ANC, active noise canceling feature. Galaxy Buds Live, which previously came with ANC, could not fully use this feature in terms of design due to the problem of not fitting to the ear.

By the way, we had to crop this certification image that we got from the source because it looks too small. You can access the image in the main source by clicking the image.

Samsung plans to design this model called Galaxy Buds Pro, which it will design as in-ear, in a form that fits perfectly. Therefore, it is among the incoming leaks that the silicone design will be changed. Thus, the active noise canceling feature seems to be at levels that can compete with the AirPods Pro.

The new Galaxy Buds features that have been revealed before have now revealed a battery of 473 mAh. It seems that the naming of this model will be revealed in a short time.



